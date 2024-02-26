Former top flight star Lee McCulloch has revealed that he was waiting for a new manager bounce when Neil Warnock took over as the manager of Aberdeen.

The veteran was brought in by the Dons earlier this month in order to stop the freefall the Scottish Premiership club had been witnessing.

He is yet to win a single league match having drawn two and lost two of the four games he has been in charge of.

McCulloch says that when the 75-year-old became the manager of Aberdeen he was expecting a new manager bounce.

With time running out though, that is yet to happen and the former Rangers star believes that Warnock will be scratching his head despite all the experience he has accumulated over the years and having a quality team at his disposal.

“Neil Warnock will be scratching his head, even with the experience he’s got”, McCulloch told BBC Radio Scotland.

“When you look at Aberdeen’s squad and you see them individually, they’ve got a really good team.

“They need to start winning games and they’re not.

“When Neil Warnock came in I was waiting on a manager bounce and I’m thinking they’re going to go and they’ll end up finishing top six with the players they’ve got.”

Aberdeen are currently placed eighth in the Scottish Premiership table with dreams of European qualification rapidly decreasing.