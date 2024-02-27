Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann believes that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Matthew Craig is getting better all the time and is becoming used to the physical nature of League Two football.

Craig joined Doncaster early last month and is still getting used to first-team football having played just one senior game for Tottenham.

McCann, his manager at the League Two club, has been left impressed with what he has seen, insisting that though the first couple of games surprised the midfielder given all the physicality, he is getting used to the demands and is becoming better.

“He’s getting better all the time and is getting used to the demands of this level”, McCann told the Doncaster Free Press.

“Maybe the first couple of games took him by surprise at how physical it was.

“But we know he’s physical and he’s tried to adapt his game a little bit to be in that sort of position he’s in.

“There will be contact and he will have to find his way out of tight little spaces. He’s a great kid.”

Unlike a number of other young Premier League loanees, the 43-year-old manager believes that Craig is someone who wants to learn and has a bright future ahead of him.

“Sometimes you take young boys on loan from the Premier League and they don’t really seem to want to [learn].

“I’ve seen it over the years when some players come in and think they’re better and there’s no coaching them.

“Matty is completely different.

“He wants to come in and learn and he’ll have a top career, there’s no doubt about it.”

Craig has so far featured in all but one league game for Rovers since he has been there, helping them build a five-game unbeaten run.

He has also helped set up two goals for his team-mates.