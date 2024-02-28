Hearts star Alex Cochrane has warned Hibernian ahead of the Edinburgh derby that the match is a game that is easiest to get up for.

The Jambos saw their 12 match unbeaten run come to an end against Rangers at the weekend with a 5-0 thrashing.

Hearts are tonight set to face rivals Hibs at Tynecastle and Nick Montgomery’s side will be determined to snatch three points from the Jambos to keep their top six hopes alive.

Cochrane admitted that Hearts failed to maintain their standards against Rangers and targeted the derby against Hibs as the perfect game to bounce back.

He is of the view that players prefer a big game after a defeat to turn their form around and Cochrane warned the Easter Road outfit that tonight’s game is the sort of game that is easiest to get motivated about.

“We have standards and we knew it wasn’t an acceptable performance, to go there on the form we had been on and to concede five”, Cochrane was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.

“Especially when we had been defensively solid this season, it was disappointing.

“But this is the perfect game to come back to.

“If you ask any player what game they’d want after a game like that, they’d say the derby.

“That’s the one you want to play, it’s the one you can get up for the easiest, the one with the best atmosphere.”

Hearts are undefeated in their last six encounters with Hibs at Tynecastle and they will be hoping to extend that run tonight.