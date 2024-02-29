Aberdeen legend Willie Miller does not believe that the Dons will go as far as deciding to sack Neil Warnock from his interim role.

The Dons suffered another damaging defeat at Pittodrie on Wednesday night when they lost 2-0 to a visiting St. Johnstone side.

Neil Warnock was brought in as the interim manager at the start of the month after Aberdeen decided to sack Barry Robson.

But he has not been able to change the trajectory of their season and Aberdeen have lost three of the five games he has been in charge of for the side so far.

Miller admits that it would be a drastic decision if Aberdeen decided to sack the interim manager.

He conceded that the club are unlikely to remove Warnock but will look to see out his tenure until the end of the season.

The Aberdeen legend said on BBC Radio Scotland: “It’d be some decision if they actually sack Warnock.

“I don’t think they will go that far.

“They will just try to see it out and hope that he does manage to turn it around.”

It remains to be seen whether Warnock manages to turn things around starting with Aberdeen’s trip to St. Mirren this weekend.