Fleetwood Town boss Charlie Adam has refused to be drawn on whether he is dreaming of potentially heading back to manage at Rangers or Dundee in the future.

Fleetwood gave Adam his maiden opportunity to move into management, appointing the boss at the end of December.

Though the 38-year-old is yet to change the League One strugglers’ fortunes, he insists that his sole focus remains on helping Fleetwood climb up the table and avoid relegation.

If Adam kicks on in the dugout though and does well at Fleetwood, he will catch the eye of clubs higher up the pyramid.

He is not though thinking about a possible return to Rangers or Dundee yet and is focusing on Fleetwood.

Adam told PLZ Soccer: “No, I think for me the thing to focus on is Fleetwood Town. I am loving every single minute of it.

“I appreciate it and I am really honoured to get this opportunity. I know how tough it can be to get the opportunity first time as a manager.

“But this club has given me a fantastic opportunity and the supporters that are really with us at the moment in terms of what we are trying to do.

“My focus now is on the next game and the future of this club is important for me in terms of safety and where we are.

“Because we are not in a good position in terms of position in the league.

“But the performance of my players at the moment are warranting us pushing up that league by the end of the season.”

Adam has stopped the rot at Fleetwood in recent games, with the side losing only one of their last four League One fixtures.

They next face Wigan Athletic at home at the weekend.