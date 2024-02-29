Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has insisted that former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is too rich to care about being banned from football for four years.

Italy’s anti-doping tribunal handed a four-year ban to Pogba today after he tested positive for testosterone last year.

The Frenchman has played very little football over the last few seasons due to injury and his career could end prematurely because of the doping ban.

In his last season at Manchester United he struggled with injuries and only made 16 Premier League starts for the club.

He came in for heavy criticism for his lacklustre time at Old Trafford but his injury problems persisted even after he returned to Juventus in 2022 and he made just ten appearances last season.

The Frenchman was struggling with injuries at the start of the ongoing campaign as well before the doping controversy took him out of the game.

Keys stressed that Pogba has not played much football in the last four years as well and he is far too rich to care at the moment.

He took to X and wrote: “So, Paul Pogba can’t play football for 4 years.

“How will we tell? He hasn’t played for the last 4 years – perhaps longer.

“Sadly, he’s too rich to care.”

Pogba and his lawyers are expected to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against the four-year ban.