Leeds United defender Connor Roberts has joked that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Joe Rodon is lucky he is a footballer as he would struggle to do anything else.

Rodon joined Leeds on loan from Tottenham last summer, after finding chances limited in north London, and has been a rock in their defence as the Whites chase automatic promotion.

Roberts linked up with his Wales team-mate when he joined Leeds from Burnley in the January transfer window.

The full-back has known Rodon for several years and they played together for Swansea Under-21s previously before becoming national team-mates.

The Leeds new boy conceded that Spurs loanee Rodon is far from the sharpest tool in the box.

He admits that Rodon is lucky that he managed to make it as a professional footballer or he would have been struggling.

Roberts, responding to a statement that Rodon must have shocking IQ, said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “If he wasn’t a footballer, I dread to think where he would be, to be honest.

“It’s a good job that he is a footballer.”

Rodon is due to spend the season on loan at Leeds before then heading back to Tottenham

It remains to be seen if he has a place in Ange Postecoglou’s plans or Leeds look to keep him on a permanent basis.