Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has expressed his unhappiness with the disruptions his team have been forced to deal with throughout the season.

With no European, FA Cup, or EFL Cup action to take part in, Tottenham’s sole focus is on the Premier League.

In a week when a number of other top flight teams were participating in the FA Cup, therefore, the Tottenham players were taking part in a full week’s training session.

Postecoglou is happy to have had all week to work with his players, but admits there have been frustrations this season.

Regular breaks in the campaign have, the Australian feels, got in the way of Tottenham’s momentum.

“We’ve tried to use it as a semi-normal week without a game”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“They haven’t had any time off. They’ve trained right through and it’s given us an opportunity to keep working on our game and those kinds of things.

“It hasn’t been ideal.

“It’s felt a bit like that all season, it’s been a really disruptive season apart from maybe the first ten or eleven games when we were playing regularly.

“We had a bit of momentum and it just feels like we’ve had a lot of stops and starts to our season.”

There is another international break later this month and Postecoglou is looking forward to getting through it.

“Now we’ve got a couple of games and again it’s the international break.

“After that break at least we know we’ve then got regular football until the end of the season.”

Spurs will take on Crystal Palace this weekend followed by Aston Villa the weekend after and then Fulham before the break.