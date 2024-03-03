Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has hailed Timo Werner for not stopping believing against Crystal Palace, with the German getting a goal.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Tottenham moved to sign Werner on loan in the winter transfer window given his previous struggles in the Premier League at Chelsea.

Werner has had difficulty in regularly scoring in England, unlike in Germany, and had a bad miss in the first half of Spurs’ 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

He drew Tottenham level 13 minutes from time though, a vital goal, and Postecoglou is happy that Werner kept believing in himself.

“For all of the attacking players goals are important”, Postecoglou told BBC Sport.

“I thought he was having good game generally [despite first-half miss].

“He didn’t stop believing, got into the right area and outstanding work from Brennan [Johnson, who provided the cross].”

Tottenham have an option to keep Werner on a permanent basis in the summer if they pay RB Leipzig a fee of €20m.

Werner will be looking to continue making an impact to convince Spurs to trigger the clause.