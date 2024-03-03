Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay is now to head to his job in the MLS following the Red Devils’ defeat in the Manchester derby.

Ramsay has accepted the job of boss of MLS side Minnesota United, but was set on not leaving before the game against Manchester City.

Now, following the clash, he will depart for the United States and, according to the Athletic, hopes to arrive by next weekend.

Ramsay’s arrival will be dependent upon his visa process.

The coach departs Manchester United on a sour note following the 3-1 derby defeat at the Etihad.

He will take over a Minnesota United side who have won one and drawn one of their opening two MLS games.

Ramsay may not be in charge for Minnesota United’s next game, away at Orlando City.

The Manchester United coach will hope to definitely be in the dugout for the following match though, which comes at home against LAFC.