Bayern Munich board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is sure that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be back in the dugout after he has left Anfield.

Klopp is leaving his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season as he claims he no longer has the energy he once did.

The German has vowed to have at least one year out of the game and some have questioned whether he will ever manage again.

Rummenigge has dismissed any thoughts that Klopp will not return to management though and thinks it can be banked on that he will.

He claimed that he knows Klopp will get the itch to return and get back into management.

The Bayern Munich board member told the TOMorrow Business & Style podcast: “He’ll be back on the bench somewhere within a year at the latest.

“We’re all crazy. He’s just as crazy as the rest of us.”

Rummenigge added: “At some point and I already know that today, he will get the itch again.

“It’s also something that is fun when you are successful with a team.”

Klopp is due to turn 57 years old in the summer and if he has a year’s break then he could be 58 when he returns to the dugout.

He has vowed never to manage another English club and some feel the Germany national team could be the job he takes to end his break.