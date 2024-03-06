European heavyweights Bayern Munich have been impressed by the rapid development of Manchester United and Chelsea target Antonio Silva.

The 20-year-old centre-back is an academy product of Benfica and he is highly rated by the Portuguese outfit.

Manchester United are keen on strengthening their defensive options in the summer and Silva is on their list.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils have scouted Silva and have also been in contact with his agent.

However, Silva is also garnering interest from another Premier League outfit in the form of Chelsea.

The two Premier League sides may be right to be keen on Silva as, according to Sky Deutschland, Bayern Munich are ‘impressed by his development’.

Silva has a €100m release clause in his contract, but it has been suggested that Benfica might let him leave for €70m to €80m.

However, Bayern Munich have no interest in submitting a bid for the centre-back at the moment as they have no plans to splash the cash on a defender.

Whether the German giants change their stance remains to be seen, but they are admirers of Silva.

Silva has a contract with Benfica that will expire in 2027 and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the Manchester United and Chelsea target.