Former Roma star Zbigniew Boniek is hopeful that Daniele De Rossi becomes a Sir Alex Ferguson-like figure for the Giallorossi in the future.

De Rossi took interim charge of Roma in January when Jose Mourinho was sacked and their form has considerably improved over the last number of weeks.

Roma have won four of their last five league games and are now just four points off the top four spots.

The former midfielder is getting praise for turning the mood around Roma quickly and they are now legitimate contenders to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Boniek believes that De Rossi has all the qualities needed to become a great coach moving forward.

The former Roma star is hopeful that he will emerge as the Ferguson of the Serie A giants in the coming years.

Boniek said on radio show Te la do io Tokyo (via LaRoma24): “De Rossi has everything to become a great.

“He is intelligent, nice, speaks in simple terms and isn’t envious of the players.

“It’s clear that champions like him are needed to win but I hope he becomes the Ferguson of Roma.”

Roma are almost certain to offer him a new contract if the team continue to progress under De Rossi until the end of the season.