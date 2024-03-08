Djed Spence has admitted that being at Tottenham Hotspur did not feel right after he joined the club.

Spence was highly-rated when he joined Tottenham from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022 but then-Spurs boss Antonio Conte claimed that he was a club signing, indicating the defender was not his choice.

The full-back received very few opportunities and he had loan spells at Rennes and Leeds United before he moved to Genoa in the winter transfer window.

Spence conceded that not playing football at Spurs was a problem, but indicated there was something else, as even though he was welcomed, he did not feel right at the club.

He stressed that as he was not playing much, he never got any rhythm going at Tottenham and it was particularly difficult for him in that new environment.

The defender told The Athletic: “I didn’t have a great time. I went there and I didn’t play, so obviously it was hard for me.

“When you sign somewhere as a player for a big club, you want to be filled with confidence and welcomed with open arms, as I was, but it just didn’t feel right when I went there.

“Things didn’t go well as I planned.

“When you don’t get a chance, there’s not much you can do as a player.

“You get lost, you’re not playing, and it’s hard to get a rhythm again.”

Genoa have an option to sign Spence on a permanent deal at the end of his current loan stint.