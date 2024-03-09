Former Aberdeen star Joe Harper has told the Dons stars that if they cannot get themselves fired up to face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup today then they do not deserve to be at the club.

Neil Warnock’s men are set to take on Kilmarnock for the second time in the space of two weeks when the two sides meet in the Scottish Cup quarter-final this afternoon.

Warnock’s Aberdeen side have been in freefall, losing three of their last five league games, one of which was against Killie.

Following that defeat, Aberdeen’s veteran manager criticised his players for their lack of physicality, which he believes resulted in them being bullied.

Harper hopes that the players will take that to heart and respond when Derek McInnes’ side visit Pittodrie.

“The Scottish Cup is Aberdeen’s last opportunity to get any joy out of a season that has become troubled and concerning”, Harper wrote in his column for the Press and Journal.

“Former Dons boss Derek McInnes takes his Kilmarnock side to Pittodrie tomorrow for a quarter-final clash.

“Sacked by Aberdeen in 2021, McInnes has the upper hand on the Reds having won all three of their league head to heads this season.

“After the 2-0 loss at Rugby Park last month interim boss Warnock hit out at Aberdeen, saying they were too nice, lacked physicality and were bullied.

“Hopefully, the Dons will be fired up to respond to those comments by proving they are no pushovers.”

Harper warned the Aberdeen stars that if they cannot put in a performance full of fight and desire at home in the Scottish Cup then they should not be at the club.

“If players cannot go out and fight for the shirt and supporters at home in a Scottish Cup quarter-final they don’t deserve to be at the club.”

Warnock was expected to bring about an improvement in Aberdeen’s fortunes, but the experienced manager is struggling to inspire the Dons to a winning run.