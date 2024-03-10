Fixture: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team and substitutes to lock horns with top four rivals Aston Villa at Villa Park this afternoon.

Spurs head to the Midlands for the Premier League clash sitting in fifth spot and five points behind Aston Villa, with a game in hand.

Tottenham are without attacker Richarlison, who has a knee problem, while Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster and Ryan Sessegnon remain out of action.

Spurs have managed to win just one of their last six Premier League games away from home and this afternoon’s game would be the perfect time to record a victory as they chase a top four finish.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Spurs at Villa Park, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Spurs look towards Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma to dominate, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Brennan Johnson.

If Postecoglou needs to shake things up within the 90 minutes he has options on the bench and they include Timo Werner and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Austin, Royal, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Werner, Scarlett