Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has indicated that Rasmus Hojlund will start for Manchester United against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Hojlund was in terrific form and was on a run of six goals in five league games before he suffered a muscle injury that kept him out for the last three Premier League clashes.

He also missed Manchester United’s win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup last 16 match and their performances have suffered due to his absence.

The Dane has been expected to return to the squad for the Liverpool clash on Sunday but Hjulmand indicated that the forward will be in the starting eleven in the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

The Denmark coach stressed that he has spoken with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and he fully expects the striker to play against the Merseyside giants.

He was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News: “Rasmus will play on Sunday against Liverpool and must go through the match well.

“That’s what we expect.

“We are in contact with United.

“I have talked to Erik and we expect it to happen.”

The FA Cup is the only trophy Manchester United can win this season and Ten Hag is likely to be keen to have his top striker back in the team.