Everton boss Sean Dyche believes that his side’s camp in Portugal will make sure that his players have that edge about them going into the last ten games of the season.

In what is going to be one of the longest breaks of the season, the Toffees will be away from action for the next two weekends before returning against Bournemouth on 30th March.

In the meantime, Dyche has made plans for his team and has got approval from the board to execute those.

Dyche and his team have flown out to Portugal where they will take part in a warm weather camp which the manager feels will be useful to give his team an edge heading into the final ten games of the season.

“I think the first benefit is a bit of refreshing – not a physical refresh because I think the stats are good on the team and the performances and the training schedule”, Dyche told his club’s official channel.

“With the three weeks [break between games] now, it’s a tough ask to just keep going in and out of Finch Farm with no outcome.

“There’s nothing at the end of those weeks, whereas the players are used to having that cycle of preparing, getting ready, tuning in and playing.

“We went to the club and said we think it’d be a good idea and they backed us and supported us to give the lads, like I say, not so much a physical break because they’ll be working out here.

“They’ll get a bit of downtime because I think that’s important – but finding that balance to make sure they’ve got that edge about them going into the last 10 games.”

The Merseyside club have been looking for points but have got just two in their last five league games, keeping the threat of relegation hanging over them.