Millwall boss Neil Harris has claimed that Leeds United’s Elland Road is one of the few grounds that can truly rival the Den for atmosphere, but insists it brings out the best in him.

With nine games remaining in the league, Leeds sit in second place in the Championship table and their are eyes set on automatic promotion.

At the weekend, they will welcome Harris’ Millwall, who are undefeated in their last four games, to Elland Road.

Harris, who has played against Leeds at Elland Road in his career, hailed the home ground of the Yorkshire outfit as a football theatre.

He thinks Elland Road has the ability to get the best out of players and believes that Leeds’ home ground is one of the few that rivals The Den’s atmosphere.

“Elland Road is a brilliant football theatre”, Harris told the Southwark News.

“It’s one of the few places that rivals The Den for atmosphere in my opinion across the English pyramid system.

“There’s great football theatres at Anfield and St James’ Park but outside those grounds that hold 50,000, The Den is an awesome place that people fear and you have Elland Road, which brings out the best in people.

“It’s always brought out the best in me.

“I look forward to seeing my team at the weekend.”

Leeds are undefeated at Elland Road this season and Millwall will come with determination to end the Whites’ unbeaten run at home on Sunday.