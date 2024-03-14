Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has revealed that his expectations at the start of the season were to just get into the team.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Toffees in January 2020, is now a key man in Sean Dyche’s defensive set-up.

After being handed his first start by Dyche in Everton’s third game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he has not looked back.

The defender has added another 24 to that and has formed a partnership at the heart of defence with James Tarkowski.

Branthwaite believes that the role he has been given in the Everton team has exceeded his expectations and he aims to stay injury-free and keep continuing the way he has been.

“My aim at the start of the season was just to get into the team, and once I get into the team, to perform”, Branthwaite told Everton’s official channel.

“But above all expectations this season, I’ve played regularly. I’ve stayed injury free – touch wood – and I’ve just got to keep that going.

“The staff and the players have helped me massively.

“They helped me to settle in when I came back, and I think that’s what’s helped me to deliver the performances.”

Branthwaite’s year has become even more special as he has been called up by England manager Gareth Southgate for the double-header against Belgium and Brazil.