Former Norwich City star Iwan Roberts feels that Premier League clubs could come for Canaries star Gabriel Sara in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Norwich from Sao Paulo in 2022 and this season has been a standout performer for David Wagner’s side.

Sara has started every single league game for Norwich this season and has found the back of the net nine times while laying on eleven assists.

Roberts is of the view that Sara is a very technically gifted player and pointed out that the Brazilian does not shy away from doing the dirty work for the team.

He stated that it would not surprise him to see Sara being courted by Premier League outfits in the summer.

“I don’t know what the club paid for him – something like £6m plus add-ons, it wasn’t stupid money, but he’ll go for a lot more if he is to go”, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“And I wouldn’t be surprised if there would be a few Premier League clubs sniffing about come the summer, whether the club go up or whether they miss out.

“He’s just a very, very technically gifted footballer, but he has got that other gritty side to his game.

“He doesn’t mind doing the dirty work, doesn’t mind getting his tackles in, doesn’t mind putting himself about a bit.”

Norwich are determined to seal a place in the playoffs to keep their promotion dreams alive and Wagner will want Sara to be at his best for the last nine games in the league.