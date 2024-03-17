Erik ten Hag has admitted he is delighted that Manchester United’s top four rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur both dropped points this weekend.

Ten Hag’s Manchester United side beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra-time in a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

While the Red Devils were in cup action, their top four rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham had Premier League duty this weekend.

Tottenham were thrashed 3-0 at Fulham on Saturday, while Aston Villa were held 1-1 by West Ham United on Sunday.

Progressing in the FA Cup delights Ten Hag, but the manager also has an eye on the league and admits he is pleased Tottenham and Aston Villa dropped points.

“I am very proud of the win”, Ten Hag was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“I am happy with the loss of Spurs and Villa dropped points.

“I am happy to be in a semi-final but we have to keep going.”

In the Premier League, Manchester United sit in sixth spot with 47 points from 28 games, while Tottenham are fifth on 53 points from the same number of matches.

Aston Villa hold fourth place with 56 points, but have played a game more than Manchester United and Tottenham.