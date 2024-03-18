Hibernian loan star Emiliano Marcondes has teased the prospect of staying put at the club beyond his current stint, insisting that he likes to be at Easter Road.

The 29-year-old was sent out on loan to Scotland by his parent club Bournemouth in January.

He has since featured in nine Scottish Premiership games for Nick Montgomery’s team, scoring two goals.

His stay in Scotland is drawing to an end though and questions have been raised regarding where Marcondes will play his football next season.

The 29-year-old insists that his complete focus is currently on doing well for Hibs this season, but is not ruling out the possibility of remaining with Hibs beyond the stint.

“You never know”, Marcondes told BBC Scotland while answering a question on his future.

“Right now, I’m just focusing on playing every game and training and being 100 per cent fit and recover then we will see. The rest will take care of itself.

“I like to be here.

“I like the whole atmosphere in the stadiums in Scotland.”

Marcondes found his chances limited at Bournemouth, failing to feature over the first half of the season.