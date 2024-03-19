Christian Eriksen has conceded that he is dissatisfied with his lack of playing time at Manchester United this season but admitted that he now has a certain role in the squad.

Eriksen has dropped down the pecking order of midfielders at Manchester United this season.

Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay are all ahead of Eriksen in terms of options for Erik ten Hag in the squad.

The 32-year-old midfielder has made just nine starts in the Premier League this season and has made just one appearance in the last seven league games for the club.

Eriksen conceded that he is not happy at the lack of playing time but stressed that he is not losing sleep over it.

He stressed that he is working hard to remain fit and available whenever the team need him and admitted that he has accepted his role in the squad.

The Dane has let the Manchester United manager know that he is not happy with the situation.

Eriksen said in a press conference (via Tipsbladet): “I have stated earlier that I am not satisfied with not playing, but it is not something I lose sleep over.

“The team are performing, and so you have to respect the role you have with them.

“For me, it has been about working hard and focusing on being fit for every game, and I am.

“It is easier now to accept my role than it had been before.

“I have had a conversation with Erik that I am of course dissatisfied with the situation and that I would like to play as much as possible, but that I am available and must be available for the team, which I am and always will be.”

Eriksen is currently with the Denmark squad, who will play against Switzerland and the Faroe Islands during the international break.