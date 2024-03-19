Rangers talent Adam Devine has admitted that he is loving every minute of his loan spell at Motherwell and is relishing the regular game time.

Devine, a product of Rangers’ youth academy, found his chances limited in Glasgow in the first half of the season.

Following a month of uncertainty, he finally made the switch from Rangers to Motherwell on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Devine believes that he made the right decision to head to Motherwell on loan as it is handing him regular game time.

The defender admits he is loving the temporary stint away from Ibrox and is aiming to keep performing well.

“It was a quick turnaround”, Devine told the Rangers Review.

“It was the last few days of the window so it was all about having those conversations, making the decision and then getting it done so I could start with the boys.

“I have loved every minute being there and working with the manager.

“Hopefully, I can keep playing well and repay the faith he put in me. I want to help the team as much as possible.

“I knew when I went there that the aim was to play as many matches as possible. I have been enjoying my football again.”

Devine will want to catch Philippe Clement’s eye with his performances at Motherwell and put himself in the mix to shine for Rangers next season.