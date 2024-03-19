Genoa sporting director Marco Ottolini has claimed that choosing to sell Radu Dragusin to Tottenham Hotspur in January was the ‘lesser evil’ option the club had.

Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in the winter transfer window and has been gradually introduced into the team by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

He made his first Premier League start for his new club in Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat against Fulham last weekend.

There were suggestions that Dragusin was not particularly keen on leaving Genoa mid-season, but Ottolini claimed that the club knew that they would have to sell a player in the winter window to balance the books.

He admitted that Genoa did think long and hard before deciding to sell Dragusin to Tottenham, which he stressed was the ‘lesser evil’ option for the club.

The Genoa sporting director told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “In January and still now, we are in the running for certain objectives.

“We knew that would have to choose to sacrifice a player by looking for the lesser evil.

“Offers arrived for Radu, we sat down and reasoned amongst ourselves and at the end that’s how it went.”

Tottenham agreed to pay an initial fee of €25m to Genoa for Dragusin with another €5m due to the Italian club based on his performances in north London.