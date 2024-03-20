Simon Donnelly believes if Celtic can get Reo Hatate back on the pitch for the final few games of the season it could be as good as a new signing.

Hatate has struggled with injuries this season and has played just eight league games for Celtic in the ongoing campaign.

A hamstring injury kept him out from October to December and immediately following his return to the team he suffered a calf injury, which has sidelined him since January.

Celtic are hopeful that the midfielder will play some role before the season comes to an end.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ return to the team has boosted Celtic and Donnelly feels Hatate’s return will have a similar impact.

He is of the view it could be as big a boost as getting in a new signing if the Japanese midfielder is fit for the last six to seven games of the season for the Bhoys.

The former Celtic star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “If they can get Hatate back, it’s like a new signing.

“If they can get him back for six or seven of the last games, the levels that he can play at is brilliant.”

Celtic are sitting at the top of the league table with a one-point lead, albeit playing a game more than rivals Rangers, who are second.