The agent of Tottenham Hotspur star Destiny Udogie is not worried about his client’s national team future despite him playing in the Premier League.

Udogie is in the Italy squad who are preparing to play Venezuela and Ecuador in international friendlies over the next week or so.

The Italian national team is largely formed with players from within Serie A, with the Spurs star being one of the exceptions.

The Azzurri have mostly favoured picking from teams from Serie A, but Stefano Antonelli is not worried about Udogie getting overlooked any time soon before him being in the Premier League.

He stressed that selection depends on the manager and his staff and pointed out that Nicolo Zaniolo is in the squad despite not having the greatest of times at Aston Villa because Italy boss Luciano Spalletti knows the player.

Antonelli claimed that the Italy coach and his staff have watched Udogie live several times and the player’s camp are not worried about losing prominence because of the Premier League factor.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “It simply depends on the manager and his entourage at the time.

“Today, Nicolo Zaniolo has returned to the national team and I think he played six to seven times and so he is not in there because of what he did in England but because Spalletti and his staff know him.

“From what I know, Udogie has been seen live by Spalletti and Baldini at least eight times.

“England is two hours away on a flight, other players will also go there and as far as the management is concerned, it’s not a problem.

“Not for him or the other players who England, France, Spain or Germany. They all follow them.”

Udogie has been in good form at Spurs this season and is the first-choice left-back for Ange Postecoglou.