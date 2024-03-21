Gareth Southgate is one of many managers Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford admire amidst links of interest from Manchester United in the England boss, according to the Guardian.

The England manager has been heavily linked with replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in the summer.

Southgate’s contract with England expires in December and there are suggestions that he could move away from the Three Lions at the end of the European Championship.

Ratcliffe and Brailsford are admirers of the England boss and Southgate also worked with Dan Ashworth when the latter was in the FA.

However, it has been claimed that the new minority Manchester United owner and his right-hand man admire many other managers.

They like Southgate, but Ratcliffe and Brailsford are also fans of several other coaches and managers.

No decision on Ten Hag will be made until at least the end of the season where Manchester United could still win the FA Cup.

The Dutchman has not been provided any assurances over his future but his job is safe until the end of the campaign.