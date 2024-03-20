Erik ten Hag has involved himself deeply in the planning for the next transfer window and the summer tour of the United States but, Manchester United are yet to provide him any assurances that he will remain in charge next season, according to ESPN.

Ten Hag relieved some of the pressure on him when his Manchester United side beat Liverpool in dramatic fashion in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

There are doubts over his future at the end of the season with suggestions that new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could want a new manager.

Ten Hag will have a year left on his contract at Manchester United in the summer and a decision on his future has not been made.

The Dutchman is still very much involved in planning for the next transfer window and the pre-season tour of the United States.

However, he has not received any guarantees that he will be the Manchester United manager next season.

It has been claimed that even winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Champions League could not be enough to save him.

Sir Dave Brailsford, Ratcliffe’s right-hand man, will weigh up other factors other than just how the season ends for Manchester United.

The club are currently restructuring things behind the scenes with Omar Berrada set to take over as CEO in the summer.