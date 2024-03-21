Tottenham Hotspur assistant Mile Jedinak has revealed that he was eager to be part of Ange Postecoglou’s project in London as he felt that it would be nice to work with someone he had huge respect for.

Jedinak got the opportunity to work with Postecoglou when he was an international with Australia and the Spurs boss was the national team manager.

The former midfielder won a total of 79 caps during his time playing for Australia.

Howvever, following his retirement from international football, Jedinak got the opportunity to work with Postecoglou yet again as a part of his backroom staff at Tottenham.

Giving an insight into his story about linking up with the Tottenham boss, Jedinak stated that he got excited after receiving a call from Postecoglou.

“It’s always nice to link up with someone that you’ve got a huge amount of respect for”, Jedinak was quoted as saying by football.london.

“The boss, when I had him as my manager, he made me captain for the national team and we had a good four years together.

“Then after that, when you go your separate ways and move on to pastures new we kept in touch.

“When I got the call from him regarding this role it was something that I was only too eager to help out with and I wanted to be a part of.”

The 39-year-old insists that he is enjoying every bit of his association with Tottenham under the former Celtic manager.

“I’m enjoying every single moment, understanding and learning through him and through the other members of staff as well.”

Jedinak helps Spurs by working in coordination with the analysts and getting clips across to the manager during half-time.