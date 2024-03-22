Galatasaray ‘have no intention’ of keeping hold of Tottenham Hotspur loan star Tanguy Ndombele on a permanent deal.

The Istanbul giants snapped Ndombele up from Tottenham last summer on a season-long loan deal.

The Frenchman struggled to win over Ange Postecoglou at Spurs and the Australian boss was happy to move him on.

Ndombele has been aiming to get his career back on track in Turkey, but though he has made 18 appearances in the Super Lig, holding down a starting spot has proven to be difficult.

Galatasaray have already made up their mind on Ndombele and, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, they ‘have no intention’ of signing him.

There is an option to buy in Galatasaray’s loan agreement with Tottenham.

The Turkish side however will not trigger it.

Ndombele will be bidding to continue to clock up as much game time as he can in Turkey and it is unclear if there is any scope for a change of heart on Galatasaray’s part.

His contract at Tottenham is due to run through until 2025.