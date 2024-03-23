Destiny Udogie’s agent has insisted that the Premier League is an ‘extreme league’ and the Tottenham Hotspur defender knows he has to be at 110 per cent every time.

Udogie has been impressive in Tottenham colours this season and is the first-choice left-back for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

His performances have also got him into the Italy squad and his agent Stefano Antonelli indicated that it is great that Udogie is a key player for Spurs in the best league in the world despite only being 22.

He stressed that the full-back is aware that to remain at the top of his game at Spurs and continue to impress in the Premier League, he will need to give 110 per cent.

Antonelli believes that the Premier League is an ‘extreme league’ which makes big demands upon players.

He pointed out that the pressure is felt when Spurs do not win and losing a game is a problem there too.

Antonelli told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He plays in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world.

“He is started at Tottenham and he is still only 22.

“He is an important player and every day we are in discussions and he knows that to be a protagonist in that league you need to be at 110 per cent from all points of view.

“It’s an extreme league both in terms of quality and physicality.

“There you don’t have a press that criticises you like in Italy, it’s more focused on gossip but when you don’t win at Tottenham, you are made to feel that.

“There is pressure on them too and not winning is a problem.

“So far, he started 24 games and is doing well too.”

Udogie is aiming to help Tottenham to secure Champions League football this season, which would be a feather in Postecoglou’s cap in his first campaign in charge.