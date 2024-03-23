Radu Dragusin’s agent Florin Manea insists that the Tottenham Hotspur defender fully accepted that he had to wait for an opportunity in the team at Spurs and revealed that the word from the north London side is he is an exceptional trainer.

Since arriving from Italian side Genoa in January, Dragusin has found it hard to dislodge the duo of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at the back.

A rare opportunity presented itself in front of him when he was called in to replace an injured Van de Ven in the 49th minute of the match against Aston Villa.

He then clocked the full 90 minutes in Tottenham’s defeat against Fulham and will be looking to keep his spot in the side.

Dragusin’s agent was not surprised to see his client slot seamlessly into back two, insisting that maintaining the same standards in both training and the actual match is something they have kept working on.

“They [Tottenham] had a well-established plan [for Dragusin]. He had to wait his turn to help his team”, Manea told Romanian outlet Fanatik Superliga.

“It was normal because the two defenders played very well together and it was difficult to take them out.

“From one point of view, it was not normal to take them out.

“Competition is progress. Everyone was happy for him, that’s normal. They know him every day from training.

“For them it is not such a big surprise that he played well. I see him every day in training.”

Dragusin’s agent revealed that he spoke to someone at Tottenham and got back a hugely impressive message on the defender’s training.

“I was talking to someone at the club and he told me that he is training exceptionally well.

“You have nothing to reproach them with.

“Training is like a match for Radu. This is what we have been aiming for for many years. How you train, how you play.”

Dragusin was also wanted by several Italian sides in the winter transfer window, while Bayern Munich showed an interest, but he picked Tottenham.