Hibernian star Jair Tavares has picked out his two complaints about living in Edinburgh, but stressed he is happy in the Scottish city.

The Portuguese winger came through the academy ranks of Benfica and was snapped up by Hibernian in 2022, being handed a four-year deal.

Tavares struggled to get minutes under his belt during his first season with Hibs, but this season he has featured in 25 games in all competitions.

The Hibs forward stated that life in Edinburgh has been completely different from his home city of Lisbon, however he is enjoying it.

Taveres picked out two complaints though in the shape of the food and the weather, with the cuisine different than in Portugal and the weather colder.

“Living in Edinburgh has been good, honestly”, Tavares told Portuguese sports daily A Bola.

“Completely different from my beloved Lisbon, which I only realised was the best city in the world after I left.

“The weather and the food are the only things that “depress” me here, but otherwise, it’s a very beautiful city with a high quality of life.”

Hibs are back in action after the international break against Rangers at Ibrox, a game that is then followed by clashes with St Johnstone and Motherwell.