Dutch journalist Hugo Borst has slammed Ajax star Jordan Henderson for his attitude and stressed that the former Liverpool captain is a player who has an exaggerated sense of his own abilities.

Henderson was subject to substantial criticism for not allowing Branco van den Boomen to take a free-kick from a good position in Ajax’s 2-2 draw at Sparta Rotterdam.

The England midfielder stood to take the free-kick and fluffed his lines, while Van den Boomen is the free-kick specialist in the team.

Borst insisted that the incident not only showed that Henderson is past his sell-by date but also showed someone who overestimated his own ability and talent.

He stressed that Henderson is nothing short of an average player who sometimes looked good amongst great players in the Liverpool team.

The Dutch journalist claimed that his true worth is coming out in an Ajax team filled with mediocre talent.

Borst wrote in his column for Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad (via Voetbal Primeur): “Jordan Henderson not only turns out to be an old fart, he is also somebody who grossly overestimates himself.

“His attitude was misplaced and insulting [in not allowing Branco van den Boomen to take the free-kick].

“Such a team-mate shows you are an ageing player because Branco simply has a better kick in his legs than the dropout who came from Saudi Arabia.

“Someone should tell him, your name his Jordan Cement, you are the cement between the stones and no more.

“At Liverpool, among great players, you were useful and sometimes good.

“At Ajax, among mediocre players, you are mediocre and usually bad.”

Ajax have had a disastrous season in the Eredivisie so far and sit in fifth place, a whopping 31 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven.