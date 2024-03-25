Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that Liverpool linked Xabi Alonso has not agreed any deal with another club.

Alonso’s future is subject to fierce speculation with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich keen to have him as their next boss.

The Spaniard’s current club Bayer Leverkusen are also hoping they can see off interest in their managerial jewel and keep him at the BayArena.

In some quarters it has been claimed that Alonso is Bayern Munich bound, while Richard Keys has claimed he has an agreement with Liverpool.

Ex-Bundesliga star Fjortoft though insists that there is no favourite in the chase and Alonso has not agreed anything yet, with a Leverkusen stay a real possibility.

He wrote on X: “I will repeat what I said weeks ago: As for now the most likely thing is that Alonso stays in Leverkusen.

“IF he leaves: Nothing has been said or done in terms of other clubs.

“Therefore reports saying that one club being the favorite ahead of another won’t be correct.”

Liverpool were suggested to want to finalise their off the pitch structure before moving for a new manager, which they have now done with the appointments of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.