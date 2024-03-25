Tottenham Hotspur have not been in touch with Galatasaray about Tanguy Ndombele for the last six weeks, despite having requested a report on the midfielder, it has been suggested in Turkey.

Ndombele is on loan at Galatasaray until the end of the season, but he has failed to make an impact in Turkey.

Galatasaray are not expected to trigger the option to buy clause in the loan agreement, with Ndombele set to head back to north London.

The Frenchman has struggled to clock up regular game time at Galatasaray, with just 656 minutes of football and Tottenham requested a report on his situation.

Despite this, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via Sabah), Tottenham have not been in touch with Galatasaray about Ndombele for the last six weeks.

Spurs will likely have to welcome Ndombele back at the end of the season and it remains to be seen what their plans for him will be.

Ange Postecoglou declared the midfielder surplus to requirements last summer.

And his performances while on loan at Galatasaray are unlikely to help his cause with the Australian.

Ndombele has provided one assist during his time in Turkey so far and a former assistant at Turkish clubs recently weighed in on why the midfielder has been unable to help Galatasaray.