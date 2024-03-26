Leicester City’s hopes of securing a move for Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James have been boosted by news that Atalanta might be priced out of a move for the player.

In an otherwise unimpressive season for Birmingham City, the 19-year-old has stood out, finding the back of the net eight times from midfield in 36 Championship appearances.

He is not short of suitors, with clubs both in England as well as from Italy showing keen interest in signing him in the summer.

Enzo Maresca, whose Leicester City team are fighting for promotion, is an admirer of the player and wants him at his disposal next season.

Their job had been made complicated by the entry of Italian giants Atalanta on to the scene.

Now though, the Serie A club are likely to pull out of the race for James, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

James is set to take part in the Euro 2024 with Wales, which is only going to raise his stocks among clubs.

It now remains to be seen whether any new club enter the scene to make things complicated for the Foxes.