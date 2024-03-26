Liverpool out on loan star Sepp van den Berg has admitted he does not think that the Netherlands will call him up for Euro 2024, but is not completely giving up hope.

The 22-year-old defender is currently out on loan at Bundesliga club Mainz from Liverpool and in Germany he has been a regular.

Van den Berg has missed just one of Mainz’s 26 league games and has even found the back of the net twice from the heart of the defence.

Now amidst the lull due to the international break, where the Netherlands are taking part in two friendlies against Scotland and Germany, Van den Berg admitted that he does not think a Euro 2024 call is on the horizon, but is not giving up hope.

“I don’t think they’re going to call me, but you never know”, Van den Berg told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

On his country’s upcoming fixture against Germany, the country where he plays his football, the Liverpool loanee insisted: “I think tonight is a good test. The Germans were also good against France.

“Germany have had a few bad years and now everyone suddenly thinks they are fantastic again.

“That’s how it goes in football.

“We will all see how it is when they play against a top country.”

Van den Berg will be looking to continue to impress at Mainz and then catch the eye of Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool over the course of pre-season.