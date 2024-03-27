Manchester United assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag is in the fray for the Ajax job ahead of next season, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Ajax are looking to bring in a new coach in the summer and are assessing several names ahead of the end of the season.

John van ‘t Schip has a contract until 2025 but he is almost certain to be replaced in the summer.

Former Rangers assistant manager Dave Vos, who is the Ajax Under-21s boss and Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders are potential candidates.

However, there are more names in the fray and according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Van der Gaag is a name Ajax are considering.

The Dutchman tasted success at Ajax when he was Erik ten Hag’s right-hand man in Amsterdam.

The Dutch giants offered him the coach’s role when Ten Hag accepted an offer from Manchester United but he decided to follow his compatriot to Old Trafford.

He is rated highly as a coach and his old connections with Ajax are seen as an advantage.

Van der Gaag could have a decision to make in the summer as Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford is far from certain.