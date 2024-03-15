Former Rangers assistant Dave Vos is admired at Ajax, but there is uncertainty over whether they want to promote him as he has not been a manager until now in his career.

The 40-year-old has significant experience at the Ajax academy and has managed their Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-21s.

The Dutchman also has experience abroad where he served as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s number 2 when he was at Rangers.

Vos is currently in charge of the Ajax Under-21s and according to Dutch broadcaster NOS, his name is being discussed for the manager’s role in the summer.

Ajax are in the market for a new manager and the 40-year-old is one of three names they are looking at.

He is greatly admired within the club and they have been impressed with what he has done with the Under-21s.

His drive and vision fit into what Ajax are looking for in their new boss and he is under serious consideration.

However, Ajax are also worried about promoting him too early as he has no experience of being a manager.

Vos was a key ally of Van Bronckhorst during the Dutchman’s time at Rangers, a period which saw the Gers even reach the final of the Europa League and come within a whisker of winning it.