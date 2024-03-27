Former attacker Cedric van der Gun has talked up the qualities of Rangers loan star Sam Lammers.

Lammers was snapped up by then Rangers boss Michael Beale in the summer transfer window, but struggled to get to grips with the demands of Ibrox life.

Rangers made the decision to loan the attacker out in the winter window and he headed back to his native Netherlands to link up with FC Utrecht.

Lammers has already made an impression at Utrecht and admits he is feeling good at the Dutch side.

Former Utrecht attacker Van der Gun thinks Lammers showed what he can do earlier in his career at Heerenveen when he had ample opportunity, while he believes the Rangers man is skilled technically.

“He of course scored some very nice goals at Heerenveen”, Van der Gun said on Cafe Galgenwaard.

“There he showed he is really a striker who can score goals – of course you have to get playing time and that has not happened all the time at recent clubs.

“That is why I hope he will get back to that at Utrecht.

“He is a striker with good skills on the ball, but also technically skilled.”

It remains to be seen if Lammers has any future under Philippe Clement at Rangers when he returns in the summer, or whether Utrecht try to keep hold of the forward on a permanent basis.