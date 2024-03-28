Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur tracked Francesco Camarda’s name is being discussed at German giants Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 16-year-old striker has been prolific at youth level for AC Milan and is now eligible to sign a professional contract.

The Rossoneri have been in talks with his entourage over working out an agreement but a deal is still not in place between the two sides.

Premier League clubs have been tracking him and Newcastle and Tottenham are interested in snaring him away from the San Siro, but they have heavyweight competition.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Bayern Munich are also interested in the Italy Under-17 striker.

Camarda is being closely watched by the German champions and his name has been discussed within the club.

Bayern Munich are considering whether they can offer a contract to the player that is tempting but is still in line with other young players at the club.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have also been interested in getting their hands on Camarda.