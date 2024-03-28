Michael Brown believes that a question mark still remains over whether Tottenham Hotspur can maintain the way Ange Postecoglou wants them to play for the whole season.

Tottenham brought in Postecoglou last summer from Celtic as the permanent replacement for Antonio Conte.

Since taking over, the former Celtic boss has implemented an attacking style of football, something that has gone down well with the club’s supporters.

Though the initial promise Tottenham showed with their high intensity approach has waned somewhat, Brown believes that qualifying for the Champions League next season would be a great success for the Londoners.

“Champions League would be a great success”, Brown said in a Q&A session on the BBC.

“We have seen a full transition in the style of Spurs and there have been exciting games.

“It has been what Spurs fans have wanted to see.”

The intensity Tottenham have so far played with dropped somewhat in the 3-0 loss to Fulham before the international break and former Spurs star Brown is unsure whether it can be kept up until the end of the season.

“In their last game, I interviewed him [Postecoglou] at Fulham and he said it was the first time he had seen the levels of their intensity and desire drop.

“That leads into the conversation of whether they can play that way all season.

“As for ‘Angeball’, I have never seen games like it! It has certainly been entertaining.”

Tottenham will have a good chance to bounce back from the Fulham disappointment when they take on strugglers Luton Town at home in their first game after the international break.