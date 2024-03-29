Jonjo Shelvey believes that his boss at Caykur Rizespor, Ilhan Palut, is similar to Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

Shelvey worked with Howe at St James’ Park for more than a year before finally leaving for Nottingham Forest on 31st January last year.

The 32-year-old’s stint at Nottingham Forest did not last long and he eventually moved to Turkey last year where he has since worked under Turkish manager Palut.

The Caykur Rizespor boss has left an impression on Shelvey, who compared Palut with his former manager at Newcastle United in the shape of Howe.

“I compare Ilhan Palut to Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe”, Shelvey was quoted as saying by Sports Digitale.

“He is a very hard working coach.”

Under Palut, Shelvey has featured in all but one Turkish league game so far this season, missing one through yellow card suspension.

It remains to be seen for how much longer Shelvey will ply his trade in Turkey and whether he might be tempted back to England.