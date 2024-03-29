Stevenage boss Steve Evans says that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou believes in the importance of family time and he does too.

Evans’ Stevenage are in the thick of the battle to finish in a playoff spot in League One this season.

His men are in the process of a quick succession of games, with Good Friday’s draw with Bolton Wanderers to be followed by an Easter Monday visit to Charlton Athletic.

Evans insists that playing Friday-Monday is no different to the Saturday-Tuesday schedule he is used to and stressed when that happens, he always makes sure to give players a day off.

The Stevenage boss pointed to Spurs manager Postecoglou as being of the same mindset and believes the Australian also feels family comes first.

“The boys will rest up tomorrow and then we will be in Sunday. We’ll prepare really properly”, Evans told reporters post match.

“From our point of view it’s no difference to a Saturday game and then preparing for Tuesday.

“The boys would normally have a Sunday at home; some managers don’t believe in family so they bring their boys in – I believe in families.

“A bit like the manager at Tottenham. He believes in Sundays with families and I do.

“But we will bounce back in this Sunday because it’s a Monday for us.”

Postecoglou’s Tottenham side are in action on Saturday when Luton Town provide the opposition in the Premier League.

The Australian may see the benefit of a Sunday break as Tottenham are then again in action on Tuesday at West Ham United.