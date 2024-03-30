Fixture: Bournemouth vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Bournemouth on the south coast in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees were last in action on 9th March with a loss at Manchester United and have since had a warm weather training camp in Portugal to prepare them for the business end of the campaign.

They sit four points above the drop zone in the Premier League and boss Sean Dyche will know the importance of picking up points at Bournemouth.

The last meeting between the two teams, at Goodison Park, was a comprehensive 3-0 win for Everton.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal today, while at the back Dyche goes with Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ben Godfrey.

In midfield, Everton deploy Amadou Onana, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has options to call for from the bench if needed this afternoon and they include Beto and Ashley Young.

Everton Team vs Bournemouth

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, Young, Gomes, Gueye, Chermiti, Warrington