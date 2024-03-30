Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara thinks that Spurs midfielder Yves Bissouma has seen a form drop and is slowing down the midfield.

Ange Postecoglou’s men managed to recover from being 1-0 down against Luton Town in the Premier League to win 2-1 on Saturday, collecting all three points in north London.

Bissouma started in midfield alongside Pape Matar Sarr and played 85 minutes before being replaced by Richarlison as Spurs hunted a winner.

The 27-year-old midfielder missed a chunk of games over Christmas and the new year as he first served a suspension and then headed to the Africa Cup of Nations.

O’Hara thinks that Bissouma is not hitting the heights he did earlier this season and with him in it, Tottenham’s midfield is slower.

“I don’t know what’s happened to Bissouma, but he’s gone off the boil a little bit”, O’Hara said on talkSPORT’s post game phone-in.



“I’m looking at him thinking I was waxing lyrical about him at the start of the season about what a good player he was again.



“Then he’s come back in and I’m a bit like, hmmm, it’s a bit slow, everything’s a bit slow again in midfield.”

Bissouma will be looking to keep his place in the team for Tuesday night’s visit to West Ham United, while next weekend Spurs are back at home when strugglers Nottingham Forest visit.