Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their team and substitutes for tonight’s London derby away at West Ham United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth placed Aston Villa, with a game in hand.

They came from behind to beat Luton Town 2-1 at the weekend, but Postecoglou will not want his men to fall behind again, at the London Stadium.

West Ham won the earlier encounter between the two teams this season as the visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December and won 2-1.

Guglielmo Vicario is Tottenham’s goalkeeper tonight, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In the middle of the park Tottenham go with Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, while James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son support Timo Werner.

If Postecoglou needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Richarlison and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Son, Werner

Substitutes: Austin, Royal, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Richarlison